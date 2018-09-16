New Punjab Assembly building

New building of the Punjab Assembly along with new hostel and mosque is going to be completed soon. This news was given when new PA Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi along with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the since long under construction PA building at the back of present building in Chairing Cross Lahore.

The construction of new PA building was started during the previous tenure of Ch Parvez Elahi as Chief Minister. New Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who remained in power for ten years, did not show any interest in providing funds at all for completion of under-construction PA building as well as new hostel and mosque for reasons best known to him.

Newly-elected MPAs from both sides of the House had complained to Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi about shortage of accommodation and after reviewing the progress of work, he had assured the MPAs that next budget session will Inshallah be held in new PA building. How this will influence PM’s austerity drive, only time will tell?

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA

Lahore

Share on: WhatsApp