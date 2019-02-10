In recent past, it has been the talk of the town to carve out new provinces. The major purpose is to harmonise the administration and to promote symmetrical social and economic development in neglected areas that have been marginalised and being bereft from fundamental basic rights including allocated funds and resources.

It has been oft-repeated cry to craft Southern Province in Punjab on Seraiki speaking belt, restoration of Bahawalpur State, Hazara Province from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Jinnahpur, a separate province for Urdu speaking people in Karachi. To create new provinces on ethno-lingual basis is not only a daunting task but more importantly it can blur the concept of federation by its domino effect as later any community may demand their province on the same parameters. For this to counter, administrative option should be considered to create new provinces that seems feasible, viable.

2017 census, conducted by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics revealed that only Punjab accounts 52 per cent of the whole population of Pakistan.

Even if, the population of the remaining three provinces combines, they only make up 48 per cent. Turkey is smaller country than Pakistan but it has 81 provinces. Afghanistan is also smaller than Pakistan but has 34 provinces while Taiwan, being a tiny island, has 22 divisions to run day-to-day affairs effectively.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN

Larkana

Share on: WhatsApp