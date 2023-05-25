New prices of Changan Oshan X7 2023 in Pakistan

Changan Automobile, a Chinese automotive company and manufacturer of Changan Oshan X7, has recently updated the prices of the SUV’s two variants Changan Oshan X7 Comfort and Changan Oshan X7 FutureSense.

The ex-factory price of Changan Oshan X7 Comfort has been set at Rs8,549,000, while that of Changan Oshan X7 FutureSense has been updated to Rs9,199,000.

The SUV is available in six distinct colours, namely Cosmic Red, Galaxy Black, Lunar Silver, Orion Blue, Space Gray, and Stellar White.

It is powered by a 1500cc, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that complies with Euro-6 standards. The front-wheel drive (FWD) system of this engine, which has a maximum output of 185 horsepower and a maximum torque of 300 Nm, is transmitted through a 7-speed DCT transmission.

The Changan Oshan X7 has a mileage of 10 km/l in the city and 12 km/l on the highway in terms of fuel efficiency. This SUV’s fuel tank has a 55-litre capacity, which can supply enough fuel for extended trips.

The Oshan X7 Comfort is a 7-seater vehicle, whereas the Oshan X7 FutureSense is a 5-seater car. Push start and smart keyless entry are supported by both variations. The Comfort variant’s inside is covered in microfiber, while the FutureSense variant is leather-wrapped.

The front seats in both variants are adjustable in 6-ways and the second-row seats support a 40/60 split. Additionally, the front seats in the FutureSense version are heated and ventilated.

The Oshan X7 2023 has several contemporary safety measures. A 360-degree panoramic camera, data recorder, front and rear parking sonars, smart proximity entry system, and smart exit system are among the features of the FutureSense Package. Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, 360-degree Panoramic Camera, and Data Recorder are also included.

The Oshan X7 Comfort, on the other hand, has cruise control, rear parking sonars, a rear camera, a smart proximity entry system, and a smart exit system as standard features.

Front airbags, an HMI-enabled car diagnostic system, reverse dynamic guidance, an anti-lock braking system with electronic brake-force distribution, stability controls, hill hold and descent control, ISOFix seat anchors, and immobiliser technology are all common features in both variants.

