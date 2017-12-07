New power connection installation time to be minimised

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A delegation of Pakistan Kissan Itehad led by Khalid Khokhar met Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari here today and discussed matters relating to agriculture community.

During the meeting the delegation members expressed their gratitude for the fixed rate of electricity for agriculture in the country. They also thanked the Minister for Power Division for his initiative against wrong billing and over billing. They informed the Federal Minister that it has brought a great relief to the farmer community.

The Federal Minister said that agriculture is the backbone of the country’s economy. He said that Government is aware of the importance of the agriculture and is taking all step to facilitate the farmers for better agriculture yields.

The Federal Minister informed the delegation that in order to stop over billing and wrong billing, the MEPCO has started AMR reading from this month. He said that we are also working on a comprehensive plan to minimize the new connection installation time from which the agriculture sector will also take benefit.

The Federal Minister urged the delegation for facilitation in the recovery of electricity bills. He said that government is also working on a plan to convert 30000 tube wells in Balochistan.

The delegation members briefed the Minister on various issues relating to the agriculture sector pertaining to electricity distribution companies.

The Minister assured the delegation that government will consider all their matters and will take necessary steps to find solutions acceptable to all.