New political parties, alliances will make no difference for PPP: Sindh CM

KARACHI : Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the formation of new political parties and alliances in the province would make no difference for Pakistan Peoples Party because it is a deep-rooted political force of the country.

He was talking to media at Expo Centre where he inaugurated the Trade Exhibition-2017 `Emerging Pakistan’ by cutting the tap along with Governor Sindh Zubair Ahmed, Leader of opposition in the National assembly Syed Khursheed Shah, Federal Commerce Minister Muhammad Pervaiz Malik.

Replying to a question about the merger of MQM and PSP, the chief minister said that he could not understand what they [Farooq sattar and Mustafa Kamal] wanted to say. They merged both the parties together without any name of the party . “I don’t know with which name they may addressed. On this situation, he quoted an old song `kis nam se pukaron-kiya nam hae tumhara’.

The chief minister said that the merger of political factions, parties and alliances have nothing today with the PPP. “PPP has deep roots among the masses and it is a leading secular and federal party which know how to steer the country out of fanaticism,” he said.

The chief minister said that the predictions of Provincial Minister Manzoor Wassan have come true.

Murad Ali Shah said that PPP believes in democracy and everyone has right to form alliances, new political parties and work openly. “We are not against anybody or party but yes, we oppose those who are against democracy and the federation,” he said.

Replyingto a question about return of General Musharraf and taking over both the parties, MQM and PSP, the chief minister said that he is absconding and running from pillar to post abroad. “let us see when he comes,” he said.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the Expo 2017 and visited stall set up there.

Orignally published by APP