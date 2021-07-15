New police unit ready for rain emergency work

DIG Security and Emergency Services Maqsood Ahmed has said that a new unit has been formed in the force to tackle urban flooding, all over the world, there are rescue units to deal with emergencies.

“We needed resources to help our people and for that there were lengthy procedures. We decided to cut the red tape and go for what was the need of the hour.

Our human resource was already trained in counterterrorism and watermanship, which we decided to utilise here. They also received further training from the Pakistan Navy and Army.

“We arranged for the boats and other equipment to set up the Urban Flooding Rescue Unit and we linked it to our Madadgar 15 helpline service for easy access to the police.

It is a 24/7 service where the police boats will rescue people in case of any flooding during the rains. Also, our mobile workshops will offer additional help in case anyone’s car breaks down,” he explained, adding that the 15 helpline will also launch its free app to help people shortly.

The decision has been taken keeping in view the prediction of Meteorological department about more rainfall than usual in Karachi in forthcoming monsoon season, said a news release on Wednesday.

Urban Flooding Rescue Unit was recently inaugurated by city police chief Imran Yaqoob Minhas.

The unit comprises Special Security Unit commandos equipped with the latest rescue gadgets and small boats which will stay alert round-the-clock to respond to any situation during heavy rainfall.

DIGP Maqsood Ahmed said commandos of Urban Flooding Rescue Unit have received lifeguard training given by professionals. A practical demonstration of rescuing people stranded in water was also exhibited by the unit.