Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government will announce the new petroleum policy in the last week of the current month after completing necessary consultations with the provinces.

“As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is working on drafting of petroleum policy.” It will be a uniformed policy, which will bring a major changes in the areas of oil, gas, Liquefied Petroleum Gas and liquefied natural gas,” the sources told to APP on Tuesday.

