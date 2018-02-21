New people joining PTI, to win next general election with 2/3rd majority: Nusrat Wahid

KARACHI: President of Women Wing, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh, Nusrat Wahid has said that large number of people are joining the party, it will win next general election with 2/3rd majority.

She stated this while speaking to social and political activists during membership campaign of the party in the metropolis on Tuesday.

Nusrat Wahid said that she was engage in door to door campaign to convince the people for membership. She expressed her satisfaction over the response of the people in the campaign.

The President PTI Women Wing Sindh said that her party after success during the next general election will give a tough time to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

She said that the sympathies of MQM for Karachi have been exposed and despite the Mayor in the Municipality, Karachi has become a Garbage Garden. In mohallas streets and on the roads there are huge piles of Garbage, broken roads, flow of gutters all these will be the reason of failure and disqualifications for the PPP and MQM in the coming election, she added.

Nusrat Wahid alleged that the MQM will spend the Municipality budget on election campaign and the PPP has already started ‘Horse Trading’ in the Senate and for the next coming election. She said that President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari with the support of looted national exchequer willing to participate and win the upcoming election and in change in Balochistan government is due to PPP.

Orignally published by INP