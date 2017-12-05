New pattern of papers in KP!

Recently, all Education Boards of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have decided to change exam papers pattern for matriculation and intermediate, and the new pattern will be implemented from upcoming annual examinations. In new pattern, the questions would not come from the questions given at end of each lesson rather the paper-makers would produce their own questions from content of lesson. This new pattern has been put forth for discouraging cheating and rote learning model. New pattern surely would create conceptual learning, understanding and critical thinking among students. This is an admirable step by KP Educational Boards.

Sindh educational boards must follow this new pattern because of the gloomy condition of education in Sindh. Cheating has become a kind of tradition in Sindh. Students use pocket-size guides during their papers and they find all answers in those guides easily. Cheating cannot be stopped through the random raids of board members at exam centres. Every year, few seats of Sindh province remain vacant in CSS exams as the ratio of pass CSS aspirants remains less than the available seats. This thing shows worsening condition of the educational system of Sindh. The quality of education has almost collapsed.

Sindh government has to take steps like KPK in order to bring reforms in the educational system. It will be a good step if Sindh educational boards look over decades-old syllables and follow the new pattern of KPK boards. This new pattern would discourage rote learning and cheating system and it would also create a kind of interest and conceptual knowledge among students.

RIAZ AHMED RUSTAMANI

Dadu

