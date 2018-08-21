New Pakistan rejuvenated happiness of Eid: Buzdar

Salim Ahmed

Chief minister punjab Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar has said that nation is celebrating the advent of a new Pakistan as well as the happy occasion of eid ul adha with full fervor, today, adding that new Pakistan has rejuvenated the happiness of the festival of eid.

In his message issued here tuesday on the eve of eid ul adha, the chief minister said that this occasion has resulted in introducing voluminous transformation in Pakistan and added that he congratulates the nation of both the joyous occasions of eid ul adha and the dawn of a new Pakistan.

The eid ul adha is a religious festival of sacrifice, love and affection and the religion of Islam has sensitized its followers to include the penurious families in their happiness. Sharing our joys and happiness with the impecunious strata is the real philosophy of eid festival and we are ethically bound to share our happiness with the disfranchised segments of the society. Serving the hapless and indigent segments is the real message of eid and we should always remember those who have had sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country, he added.

It is our collective responsibility to share the eid joys with the families of martyrs because the immortal sacrifices of those who had sacrificed their lives in war against terrorism cannot be forgotten.

We pay our rich tributes to the sacrifices of our martyrs on this occasion of eid and show solidarity with their families, he said. We should also make a commitment to serve the ailing humanity on this happy occasion and this day also requires that we should promote the passions of love and affection by forgetting our differences, concluded the chief minister.

Moreover, Sardar Usman Ahmad Buzdar has congratulated the students showing good results in 9th class examinations. While appreciating the performance of hardworking students, the chief minister said that brilliant students have made their parents and teachers proud with their hard work and intellect.

Some of the students have achieved this position with diligence, commitment and passion though they had fewer resources, he said. In fact, the brilliant students are a valuable asset of the country and future of Pakistan is attached with such brilliant minds.

He also extended felicitations to the parents and teachers and hoped that students will achieve many more successes in future as well.

