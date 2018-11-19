New Pakistan is our destination: Buzdar

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that new Pakistan is our destination adding that people will get basic facilities of life at their doorsteps. Different facilities of life including proper healthcare, quality education and clean drinking water etc are the fundamental rights of every human being and provision of these facilities to everyone will be ensured, he added.

He stated this while talking to different delegations who called on him today. Chief Minister said that creation of new employment opportunities is the mission of PTI government. Different steps are being taken to achieve this purpose and private sector is being encouraged for durable industrial growth. This would help to achieve more and more earning opportunities which will help to strengthen the economy. He reiterated that Punjab province will play the role of a vanguard to achieve the goal of a new Pakistan and societal change which were dreamt by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Everybody will have to work hard to keep the country moving on the road of development and prosperity and national interest will have to be given preference over anything else, he added. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully committed to make Pakistan a self-reliant State by wriggling it out of crisis. Nothing will be allowed to hinder the process of development of a new Pakistan because ordinary citizens will be prosperous and indigent strata will be made strong and powerful, he said.

Chief Minister said a policy of zero-tolerance has been adopted to overcome the menace of corruption and injustice along with eradication of land grabbing. In a short span of time, PTI government has made such wonderful steps which have not been taken by any government during the last 70 years. He vowed that the golden principles of supremacy of merit, transparency, austerity and rule of law will be the conspicuous symbols of the new Pakistan. He said the PTI government is serving the masses as a sacred mission and the future of the people is being made secure under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. PTI government will go on with its sincere efforts aimed at public welfare and prosperity of the country, he added.

Talking with reference to his recent visits to DG Khan and Multan, Chief Minister said that resources were turned away in the past and problems of DG Khan and other backward areas were ignored. As a result, these areas succumbed to deprivations and backwardness but now, the resources have been moved towards backward areas for their development. He assured that every backward tehsil of the Punjab province including Taunsa will be brought at par with developed areas and within next few years, these localities will be known as developed areas of the province. He deplored that southern Punjab districts have remained backward for the last many decades adding that PTI government will ensure provision of basic facilities of life to southern Punjab. Soon a period of composite development will be started in the southern Punjab, he added. I will personally monitor the development schemes aimed at public welfare while my doors are always open and will remain so forever, the Chief Minister concluded.

