New Pakistan ambassador reaches US

Newly appointed Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Dr Asad Majeed Khan reached Washington on Monday to take charge of his new position.

A career diplomat, Dr Majeed until recently served as Pakistan’s ambassador in Tokyo. In the past, he has served in New York and Washington in different capacities. His appointment was announced by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in October last year. Dr Majeed replaces Ali Jahangir Siddiqi, who was appointed ambassador by the PML-N govt at the far end of its five-year tenure.

