New Oracle Enterprise Data Management Cloud announced

Khalid Butt

Lahore

To meet growing demand from customers engaged in transformation efforts and to improve business agility, Oracle has announced Oracle Enterprise Data Management Cloud.

Today’s rapidly changing business environment presents multiple data alignment challenges. Cloud adoption, mergers and acquisitions, reorganizations and restructuring can create data inconsistencies that require finance teams to reconcile disparate data sets and associated metadata. Changes to application metadata, dimensions, hierarchies, mappings and related attributes are often handled manually through spreadsheets, email, and in-person meetings.

To help finance leaders eliminate manual errors and inconsistencies, create a single view of all enterprise data, and realize their vision for front and back-office business transformation, Oracle Enterprise Data Management Cloud provides centralized, self-service enterprise data maintenance, and data sharing and rationalization.

Part of Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Cloud, the new offering provides a single platform for easy management of critical enterprise data assets (such as the Chart of Accounts), and improved data integrity and alignment.

“As organizations grow and evolve, business and finance leaders face an increasingly complex range of challenges in managing and governing their enterprise data assets that cannot be successfully addressed through traditional approaches,” said Hari Sankar, group vice president, EPM product management at Oracle.

“With Oracle Enterprise Data Management Cloud, we are providing a modern platform that streamlines business transformation efforts and enables organizations to maintain data integrity, accuracy and consistency across all their applications – in the cloud and on-premises.” Oracle Enterprise Data Management Cloud can provide benefits like faster cloud adoption, enhanced business agility, better alignment of enterprise applications and system of reference for all the enterprise data.