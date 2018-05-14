New Oman-UAE road border crossing opens soon

Muscat

The Sa’ara border point in Al Buraimi will open on Tuesday, Royal Oman Police (ROP) announced Sunday.

“On Tuesday, the 15th of May, Royal Oman Police will be celebrating the opening of the Sa’ara border point in Al Buraimi,” ROP said.

The event will take place under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Said Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Public Authority for Consumer Protection, in the presence of Major General Hamas Al Hatami, Assistant Inspector-General of Police and Customs, and a number of dignitaries, senior officers, sheikhs and citizens.

Oman under the active statesmanship of Sultan Qaboos is fast developing its much needed infrastructure and expanding connectivity in the region. It has a large number of diaspora workforce in the sultanate.—Agencies