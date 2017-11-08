New oil, gas reserves discovered

Attock

Pakistan Oilfields Limited has discovered new oil and gas reserves at TAL Block, increasing the hydrocarbon reserves of the country.

POL has been informed by its operator MOL, that hydrocarbon have been encountered in development well Makori East-06, which has been drilled and is currently under testing phase.

Initial information revealed that well has tested 1817 barrels per day of condensate and 4.63 mmscf gas per day.

The production from the well is expected to start from February 2018.—INP