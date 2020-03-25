New office timings issued

The following office timings shall be observed in all the essential offices of the Government of the Punjab as mentioned in I&C Wing, S&GAD’s Notification No SO(I&C-1)1-2/2020 dated 23.03.2020 from Monday to Thursday 10am to 4pm and on Friday from 10am to 1pm. In pursuance of the Cabinet Secretariat, Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan, Notification No 6/1/2007-D-2, dated 25.03.2020 as part of the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The above office timings shall come into force with immediate effect and shall continue till Tuesday April 7, 2020 unless modified or withdrawn earlier.–Staff Reporter