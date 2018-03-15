New office-bearers of IIUI’s ASA take oath

Newly elected members of the Academic Staff Association (ASA) at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) were sworn in on Wednesday. An oath taking ceremony in this regard was held at male campus of university, where IIUI President Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh administrated the oath to the newly elected ASA members, a news release said.

Prof Dr Hafiz Muhamamd Bashir took oath as ASA’s new president, while the ceremony was also attended by Vice Presidents, Deans, DGs, officers and former office bearers of the ASA as well.

Dr Saeed Badshah joined the ASA as its General Secretary, Syed Afzal Ahmed Kaka Khel as Vice President (male), Dr Rukhsana Tariq as Vice President-Female, Dr Taimiya Sabiha as Joint Secretary-Female, Akhlaq Ahmed as Joint Secretary male, Dr. Hafiz Ahmed Hammad as Finance Secretary, Dr Muhammad Arshad Malikas information secretary and Dr Fozia Saeed joined as Information Secretary-Female.

Dr Al-Draiweeshemphasized that teachers had a vital role in disseminating and spreading knowledge in the society.

The IIUI President told on the occasion that IIUI has top agenda for promoting those Teaching Research Associates (TRAs) and lecturers in as Assistant Professors who had completed PhDs.—APP

Related