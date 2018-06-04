New nomination forms will protect the corrupt

It is shocking to learn that the first significant act of the caretaker Prime Minister retired Justice Nasirul Mulk has been to advise his legal team to appeal against the Lahore High Court verdict against the much watered-down nomination forms introduced by the corrupt PML-N government and supported by other similarly-disposed parties. The new nomination form is reported to have been stripped of all its punch and is one that will enable the fraudsters, thieves and scoundrels to just sail through the nomination process, and exploit the country and the masses for another five years. At his age, and the level that he has reached, Nasirul Mulk should be able to see that what Pakistan really needs is a proper election, and not really a ‘timely’ election. After all, we had two timely elections accompanied by smooth transition of power but that has not done the country an iota of good. Instead, we are worse off than before. A better and time-saving option for the caretaker PM would have been to order reinstatement of the old form which, when processed in a judicious manner, could still yield satisfactory results. While the CJP Saqib Nisar is striving hard to improve things all around in order to give us a better Pakistan, it would be a shame to see another CJP destroy all that with a single stroke of pen, in his great zeal to hold the elections on time.

S R H HASHMI

Karachi

