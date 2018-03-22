Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Ministry of Industries and Production has started the process of consultation with the stakeholders for the finalization of new ‘National Fertilizer Policy’ which is set to be unfolded within this year. National Fertilizer Corporation (NFC) CEO /Managing Director Engineer Omar Saeed Malik said that the proposed ‘National Fertilizer Policy’ would be balanced one and would safeguard the interests of both the farmers as well as manufacturers. He said, “The draft of the policy is under review and the Ministry of Industries and Production is actively engaged with all the stakeholders for evolving a balanced policy which will be beneficial for the stakeholders.”