New MIS system would boost development activities in Sindh: Khuhro

SPPRA launches new MIS PPMS system

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Minister Food & Parliamentary Affairs, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has appreciated the newly inducted Procurement Performance Management System (PPMS) by the Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (SPPRA).

Addressing as chief guest at the launching ceremony of PPMS by Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (SPPRA) here at a local hotel. He praised the efforts taken by Sindh PPRA team and hoped that the new MIS system of PPMS would boost the development activities in the province. Nisar emphasized upon the procuring agencies to shift on the new system and to give proper training to its staff members for efficient use.

Managing Director of SPPRA, Khalid Chahar highlighted the importance of the System informed that the system has been developed with the assistance of the World Bank for increasing transparency, fairness and efficiency in the public procurement process.

He said the system will automate the procurement procedures and generate alerts and notification for its users for different requirements under Sindh Public Procurement Rules.

The system also has a virtual meeting place where prospective bidders and suppliers can share information, ideas and suggestions with procuring agencies, he added.

He said the PPMS have a built-in complaints management system, which will allow complaints to lodge complaints directly. Tracking of complaints right from lodging to resolution will be available, he said, adding, that procuring agencies will get USER ID and PASSWORD by filling in the online form on the system.

The Senior Procurement Specialist, World Bank while addressing the participants informed that Sindh is the leading province in the public procurement since its inception and the MIS system developed, launched by the SPPRA is a new initiative in the country.

He appreciated the efforts of Sindh PPRA for taking innovative steps for making public procurements transparent and efficient. Secretary, Industries Department, who had also served as Managing Director SPPRA saluted the SPPRA team for their untiring efforts for achieving this gigantic task of automation of Public Procurement. The consultant who developed the PPMS system elaborated the salient features of the system and gave a live demo of the system. In the end, he inaugurated the PPMS by pressing the button to start the new system.