New military rules stress Xi vision

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China has issued a set of revised regulations on fundamental rules governing the People’s Liberation Army, which stress Xi Jinping thought on strengthening the armed forces.

The regulations included rules on military disciplines, training management, soldiers’ weight standards, their use of mobile phones and the Internet as well as the use of gun-firing salutes to pay respect to martyrs.

Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, signed orders to publish three regulations on the military’s interior order, code of conduct and military formation, respectively.