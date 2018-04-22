New mega development projects in Islamabad to be initiated soon: Sh. Anser Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Mayor Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that new mega development projects in federal capital would be initiated soon after release of the funds by the federal government.

While addressing an event ‘COSMONITE’ organized by Rotary Club of Islamabad on late Saturday evening, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that first time in the in the history of federal capital, local body system was introduced and responsibility of gigantic task of development of city was handed over to the elected representatives of local government. But due to limited financial resources it was a great challenge for the elected representatives to transform the federal capital into a model city.

Mayor Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) however, said now federal government had approved funds for MCI principally to launch development projects in city. He also said that to combat these challenges local government| (LG) was required support from all segment of the society.

He further said that Islamabad was considered as second most beautiful capital of the world due to its green character and natural landscape adding that to improve its overall environment and maintaining its green character the local government had decided to involve all stakeholders. He invited all Rotarians to come forward with innovative ideas so that Islamabad could be made most beautiful city of the world.

Sheikh Anser Aziz also invited national and multinational companies to come forward and take part in beautification of city under their corporate social responsibilities (CSR). He said that MCI was already started beautification of different parks, play grounds, roundabouts and green belts with the help private sector.

He also appreciated the efforts of Rotary Club for initiating projects in Pakistan to address the issues of underprivileged and deprived segment of the society adding that all projects of Rotary Club were contributing to improve the lives of less privileged class across the country and hoped that club will continues its welfare activities to serve poor and needy segment of the society generally in Pakistan and particularly in Islamabad.

The Mayor Islamabad also commended Rotary Club for extending gold medals to Pakistanis for their outstanding performance in different fields of life. This year Rotary club conferred gold medal to eminent scientist and former Chairman of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, late Dr Ishfaq Ahmed whose contribution towards building Pakistan nuclear programme and making Pakistan a nuclear power was exceptional.

Sheikh Anser Aziz also congratulated Rotarians including past and present presidents, District Governors and other members of the club for their tireless efforts in execution of different projects in year 2017-18.

Orignally published by INP