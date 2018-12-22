New mechanism evolved for cleanliness work in rural areas of Punjab

Salim Ahmed

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that apart from urban areas new mechanism for cleanliness work in rural areas of Punjab is also being devised. It is our individual and collective responsibility to keep environment clean and healthy and in addition to government every citizen should put share in this noble cause, Aleem Khan said while talking at the ceremony of Clean & Green Pakistan.

Senior Minister said that anti encroachment drive is in full swing and it would remain continue with “zero tolerance “policy till the evacuation of last government property from the grabbers. He added that as per the vision of Imran Khan every step will be taken to make our environment better and make the dream of Clean & Green Pakistan a success. Senior Minister said that it is our beloved country and we have to make it prosperous and healthy. Abdul Aleem Khan called upon the philanthropists to come forward and take part in such constructive activities. Abdul Aleem Khan lauded the efforts of Qurshi Foundation for patronizing the beautification work of the Parks and greets belts in surroundings and spending a huge amount for these welfare steps. He also assured his all out cooperation in this regard and assured that steps would be taken to provide facilities around ‘Jam-e-Shareen’ Park.

Talking to media on this occasion, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that meeting of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari would be good as it would further expose both of them in front of the masses. He said that masses know the reality that those who looted the national exchequer were together in the past and now also as they will be joining hands to save their plundered money. Abdul Aleem Khan said that Imran Khan and his team contested the general election on the slogan of the accountability of those who remained in power for the last 40 years and now we have no fear of any alliance.

He questioned that is there any case launched by the present government against Nawaz or Zardari and all these proceedings were started by PPP and N. League against each other. Similarly, Chairman NAB was also the chosen by them and not by us so why there are questions on it. Abdul Aleem Khan said that people have given votes to PTI in the name of accountability and make a new Pakistan and steps will remain continue in this direction.

