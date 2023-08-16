Bipin Dani

Colombo Strikers team has a new local trainer, it is learnt. According to the sources close to the team management, Indian trainer Azhar Qureshi, who was attached with the team has left to join the UAE team.

“Azhar Qureshi is also attached with the UAE team”, one of the sources revealed. “His exit from the Colombo Strikers team is not sudden but was pre-decided”, the source further added.

Interestingly, Azhar has played the game of cricket in A division for about 15 years and at a very young age obtained the certificate of Level 1 from Australia Strength and Conditioning Association (ASCA) and also passed Posture Perfect Studies Level 1.

He is expert in Injury Management.

He has also passed ICC LEVEL 1 cricket coach education course Coach Level 1.

In his short term association with the Colombo Strikers’ Lanka Premier League (LPL) this year, no major injury to any of the players was reported.

He has also worked with the several IPL players, including Pravin Tambe, Surya Kumar Yadav.

Having multiple fitness certificates and experience, he will be missed in the LPL.