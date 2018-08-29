New local bodies act soon: Aleem Khan

Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has directed to prepare recommendations for new local bodies act to be implemented in Punjab.

He said that keeping in view the past experiences, viable and concrete proposals should be drafted so that apart from empowering the elected representatives these institutions could serve the masses in a befitting manner.

He gave these directions while presiding over briefing session of Local Government Department here at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.

Abdul Aleem Khan asked to keep in view the local bodies’ acts of 2001 and 2013 and draft accordingly new priorities which could be more beneficial for the masses of Punjab. He said that able and hardworking officers would be supported but no recommendation would be made for the corrupt and inefficient ones.

The minister directed to launch cleanliness and anti encroachment campaigns throughout the province for which he would visit Lahore and other cities soon and on the spot action would be taken.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that people have great expectations from the present government for which in two months visible changes would be there, adding that there would be no compromise on the quality of work and basic changes would be brought in the prevailing system.

The minister emphasized to bring basic changes in the solid waste management system and take effective measures in this regard so that complaints of the people could be adhered in this regard.

He said that along with Chief Minister Punjab, he would soon be meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss new local bodies system to be introduced in Punjab.

Provincial Secretary Local Bodies Arif Anwar Baloch briefed the minister about the different sections of the department and told about the cattle market, solid waste management, urban improvement companies and their fate.

He said that in Punjab 182 Municipal Committees, 10 Metropolitan and 35 district councils were working while different urban and rural development agencies were also there to serve the people.

He apprised about the arrangements of the department to collect waste on Eid. Special Secretary Local Government and senior officers also took part in the briefing session and gave presentation about their sections.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp