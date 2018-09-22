New LG system to reflect public aspirations: Buzdar

Notables, workers from DG Khan meet CM

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the new local government (LG) system will reflect public aspirations and the LG representatives will be empowered in a real sense.

Presiding over a meeting to review in detail proposals regarding new LG system here on Saturday, he said, “New LG system is being introduced to solve public problems at their doorsteps”.

He said, as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a system of checks and balances would be introduced in local government institutions and transparency would be ensured at all costs.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and secretary local government gave a briefing on the new system. Provincial ministers, senior officials and secretaries attended the meeting. Notables and workers from Dera Ghazi Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office on Saturday.

Talking to them, the CM said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to change the destiny of the underdeveloped areas of Punjab and special attention would be paid to provision of education and health facilities in these areas, says a handout issued here.

He said that irrigation system would be improved and farmers would be provided facilities. South Punjab would be made a separate province as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

He said that a high-level committee was working on the creation of south Punjab province on administrative level and added that tourism would also be promoted in the region.

