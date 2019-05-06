Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced that two-tiered elections will be held across Punjab to form the new municipal system in the province and will introduce a revolutionised version of local body system.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad days after the Punjab Local Government Act 2013 was repealed in favour of the new Punjab Local Government Act 2019, the premier said that direct elections will be held in 22,000 village councils in Punjab, which he said would “enable development at a lower level and also bring in new leadership”. Candidates for village council elections do not have to be from a political party, the premier said. The prime minister said that during Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s previous term in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it had formed councils in villages, which were “very popular among the people”, and the same “system will now be adopted in Punjab”.

He said that Rs40 billion have been allocated for villages, which will be passed down directly to village councillers so that they do not have to wait for federal or provincial governments to secure development funds.

Direct elections will also be held at tehsil level, he said, noting that “management at district level has become harder due to expansions.”

In cities, direct elections will be held for mayor, Prime Minister Khan said. The mayor will constitute a cabinet of professionals who will help in the city’s management. Flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, party’s former secretary general Jahangir Tareen and others, the prime minister said that “Rs140bn will be allocated for local bodies in Punjab,” adding that “this is the first time that a government was devolving power.”

“When military governments [were in power], they focused on municipalities while democratic governments put an end to municipalities and instead give money that was supposed to be spent on development [of cities and villages] to MNAs and MPAs,” he said.

He said that the provinces failed to collect taxes under the 18th Amendment, adding that due to the said amendment the centre became bankrupt.