New LBS to extend maximum facilitites to masses: Aleem

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Tuesday affirmed to introduce a new local bodies system (LBS) in Punjab for extending maximum facilities to the masses at local level.

“Present local government system was nothing but to strengthen Shehbaz Sharif only,” he added.

Talking to media outside the Punjab Assembly, he said, in next five years Punjab province would be leading in major sectors. He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken solid initiative to put Pakistan on path to progress and prosperity.

He said, PML-N did interest-based politics during last 30 years.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp