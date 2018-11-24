New LB system to fully empower people financially, administratively

Salim Ahmed

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that present Government did not get ideal situation and got worse financial challenge and still there is a lot of room of improvement for which present leadership moving forward with concrete planning.

He expressed this while talking to the delegation comprised upon important personalities of Sheikhupura here at 90 Shara-e-Quaid-e-Azam in which detailed discussion was held on the new local bodies system in Punjab.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that new system of local bodies in Punjab would fully empower financially and administratively and problems of common man would also be solved at local level within minimum possible time. He said that in urban areas neighborhood councils would be working independently. Senior Minister added that in rural areas village councils and “ panchaiyat “ system would be introduced where 30 per cent of annual development program would be allocated and it would bring new prosperity and progress in each area. Senior Minister further said that instead of three it would two tears local government system on which final deliberations are underway for which our political opponents would also be compelled to praise.

In the meeting, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that common man and party workers have great expectations from the present government and there is no disappointment soon we would be attaining better situation. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team working with honesty and in the right direction. Abdul Aleem Khan said that due to corruption of nawaz league in Punjab we are compelled to reduce our annual development program and there is no money for even ongoing projects and subsidy.

Senior Minister said that artificial development was created by so called khadam e aalaa and the reality is now an open secret.

This delegation headed by Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood apprised the Senior Minister about the problems and issues of District Sheikhupura and said that people are waiting for new local bodies system and they want to get rid of corruption at all level.

Saeed Virk, Aslam Baloch, Gul Aghaz, Bilal Virk, Shahid Manzoor Gill, Ch. Ashfaq, Dr. Saleem, Rao Jahanzaib Qawi, Abid Chathha and Sarfraz Dogar were present in the delegation and they all thanked Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan on have consultation on the local bodies system and they also presented a number of proposals in this regard.

Share on: WhatsApp