New LB system to be transparent, financially sound: Aleem

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday said that new local bodies (LB) system in the province would be transparent and it would be established on sound footing with proper checks and balances on financial and administrative affairs.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of the Local Bodies Department at his office.

The meeting also discussed in detail recommendations for the proposed local bodies system.

The senior minister said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, there would be direct election of tehsil and district heads, for which each citizen would be voting.

Similarly, MNAs and MPAs would not be given development funds and almost all development works would be done through the local bodies members, the minister added.

He asked the officers to prepare solid recommendations within 24 hours so that those could be presented to the prime minister.

He said that a comparative study of London, New York and other international cities’ local bodies systems would be carried out to ascertain something new and practicable to make visible the change at local level. Aleem Khan said monitoring and audit system should also be devised in which elected representative might be included.

He said that the union council size should also be reduced; there should be 5 to 6 elected persons in a union council and the population size should be 20,000 to 25,000 people.

He said that construction of street, drainage, ‘soling’ and street-lights should be the domain of union council, while water supply and municipality works should be done by the tehsil administration.

He said that the previous government did nothing to empower the local bodies representatives and only Rs 300,000 were being given to them.

Earlier, Abdul Aleem Khan was given ab riefing by Secretary Local Government Arif Anwar Baloch and other senior officers.

