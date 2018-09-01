New LB system aimed at empowering at grass root level: Aleem Khan

LAHORE : Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that new system of local bodies in Punjab will be aimed at trickling down the empowerment at grass root level.

Presiding over a high-level follow up meeting here, he said that during last 10 years local bodies remained suspended due to wrong intentions of the then rulers who did not want to leave even a single power.

The Senior Minister said that present government has great commitment to the local bodies institutions and due to its importance so far 4 meetings have been presided over by him in one week.

He said that it is crystal clear that as per the manifesto of PTI and vision of Imran Khan no development fund would be given to any MNA or MPA.

He +asked the officers of Local Bodies Department to prepare recommendations on the pattern of Local Bodies Commission for establishing set up for the strict monitoring of new representatives and their developmental work.

He said that Punjab Government would try its level best to bring more affective and comprehensive system in Punjab so that it can play role model for others. Abdul Aleem Khan directed the officers to prepare parallel recommendations for the approval of the Prime Minister in which there may be some alternate also.

He said that he would be meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan soon and after his approval further work would be finalized.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that limit of developmental budget, jurisdiction of union council and direct election of mayor or district head are the core issues to be resolved in the new local bodies system and the final decision would taken with the consultation with the elected representatives.

In the meeting, Secretary Local Government Arif Anwar Baloch briefed the Senior Minister Punjab and told that systems of other countries have also been studied and new system having veto power with the district head is also under consideration.

Similarly, re-organization of union council and its powers and financial empowerment would also be consulted. He assured that directions of the Minister Local Bodies would be taken in letter and spirit and there would be delay in work given in this regard.

