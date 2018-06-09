New KSA-UAE landmark pact much hailed

Jeddah

Cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the UAE is expected to grow as a result of a new strategic partnership agreement.

The two countries have developed a unified vision that aims to boost their global stature through the implementation of 44 joint projects. The Ala’azm (Determination) Strategy was developed over 12 months by 350 officials from both nations, involving 139 governmental, sovereign and military bodies. By focusing on three main areas — the economy; humanity and knowledge; and politics, security and the military — it seeks to promote closer ties on economic and security matters, as well as improving the living standards of citizens.

“The strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and the UAE will solidify the cooperation between the two allies, which already stands on firm ground,” said Maha Akeel, a Saudi analyst. “And it will boost their potential in achieving joint objectives and projects — especially given that the partnership includes diverse areas including security, investment, industry and technology — through the pooling of their resources and points of strength.

“It does represent a model for cooperation between two countries, with its detailed projects and structure, timetable and mechanism for implementation.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed chaired the first meeting of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council in Jeddah on Thursday, during which its structure was announced.

The leaders of the two countries have set a timescale of five years to implement the strategy’s projects, which aim to build an integrated model that supports joint GCC cooperation and contributes to protecting their interests, in addition to creating new opportunities.—Agencies