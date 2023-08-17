TARIQ SAEED Peshawar

While the new caretaker setup of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to be announced at the end this week, those at the helm of affairs have reportedly finalized 10 names to be inducted in the cabinet, sources said.

Some twenty-eight members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker cabinet, it may be recalled, had tendered their resignations last week in order to pave way for nonpartisan and apolitical caretaker setup in line with the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The ECP had objected to the activities of the few ministers showing their political affiliationsasking the caretaker chief minister to remove those cabinet members who have affiliation with political parties.

“The list of potential ministers for the caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been finalized, with 10 names receiving clearance for inclusion”. Sources said with some reports suggesting that the caretaker Chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may also be replaced.

Sources suggest that the swearing-in ceremony for the cabinet members will take place this week, signifying the swift progress in forming the caretaker cabinet for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Among the 10 individuals approved for the new caretaker cabinet, four may be part of the previous cabinet who had resigned but some of them vehemently maneuvering for re-induction in the new caretaker setup. The forthcoming cabinet will encompass a mix of former bureaucrats and technocrats. The sources said,

Additionally, there are ongoing evaluations for five more candidates, aiming to ensure the inclusion of impartial figures in the cabinet. The induction of neutral individuals has been a conscious decision.

It’s worth noting that advisers and special assistants will not be part of the caretaker cabinet, aligning with the provisions of the 18th Constitutional Amendment. Hence the forthcoming caretaker cabinet will consist of maximum 15 members. Sources said.