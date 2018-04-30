New K-electric bill

The new bill introduced by K-Electric is simple and comparatively easier to understand. It displays the payable amount within due date and after due date prominently. It also shows the average monthly temperature for current month, last month and same month last year, billing and payment records for the last 6 months, 13-month historical consumption pattern and details of units consumed in the last month and same month last year along with comparative analysis.

The one thing that I liked the most is the “please pay within due date and save Rs ___”. This amount used to be written simply as ‘late payment surcharge’ in the old bill therefore, the thing that I like about it is the way it encourages public to save

NAZIRAH SALIM

Karachi.

Related