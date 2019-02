New JIT to interrogate senior politicians

Model Town tragedy

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT),

probing into the Model Town tragedy has summoned several politicians including former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz, Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan, former provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah, former defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, former information minister Pervez Rashid and former minister for water and power Abid Sher Ali. Notices have been served upon them to appear before the JIT to record their statements. Besides, former personal secretary for Punjab CM Imdadullah Bosal and former secretary Haji Muhammad Nawaz Gondal have also been summoned.

Share on: WhatsApp