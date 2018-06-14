New Islamabad airport to be the first in Pakistan to host world’s largest passenger aircraft

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Islamabad International Airport will become first facility in Pakistan to host Airbus A380 aircraft, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on its Twitter account on Wednesday.

In the twitter post, the CAA also announced schedule for the said flight. Report said New Islamabad International Airport will be the first to host A380 aircraft in the country. Scheduled Emirates flight will be 3 hours between DXB-ISB starting July, 2018.

The Airbus A380 is a double-deck, wide-body, four-engine jet airliner which is the world’s largest passenger airliner. The airports at which the aircraft operates need to have upgraded facilities to accommodate it.