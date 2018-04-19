New Islamabad Airport to be operationalised on May 3

Islamabad

The operationalization of new Islamabad international airport has been rescheduled to May 3 with an aim to do more tests and trials for improving reliability and efficiency of systems, Deputy Director General of Civil Aviation Authority, Amir Mehboob said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference here at the new airport, he said the new date of operationalization was given after Adviser to the Prime Minister on Civil Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan visited the airport on Wednesday morning.

The airport was earlier scheduled to be inaugurated on April 20.

Amir Mehboob said the Adviser had expressed satisfaction at the overall preparedness for operationalization, however, he asked for further testing and conducting trial of modern equipment installed at the airport so as to bring it to the level of international standards. “Now we have got some more days to do further tests and trials,” he added.

He said, “The airport, which has been built on 4,238 acres of land, consists of four level passenger terminal buildings, two runways, taxiways, an apron, and parking bays for wide-body aircraft.