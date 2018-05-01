New Islamabad Airport to be inaugurated today

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Finally after many delays for inauguration, New Islamabad Airport is all set to be opened today by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi.

The first flight, from Karachi will land at the airport at 11am. Thereafter, a flight will depart for Karachi at 12:30pm. On Monday, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal also visited the airport to review the arrangements made there for the facilitation of the passengers. He also visited different sections of the new airport.

Earlier in the month of April, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) also operated a first mock flight from the New Islamabad International Airport.

The “Y” shaped new airport spreads over 19 square kilometres with 15 jetties, including facilities to accommodate two double-deck A380, the world’s largest airplane, 15 remote bays and seven remote bays for small aircraft such as ATRs. It will be the biggest international airport of the country in terms of landing and passenger handling facilities. The new airport has two runways each 3.5 km long.

The construction work on the new airport located 30 km from Islamabad started in April 2007 and the project faced delays due to various reasons.

The new airport will have five level security systems for baggage check, a food court, mini-cinema, children’s play area and car parking for 2,200 to 2,500 vehicles. Besides the public car parking, a separate car parking has been built for the airport staff.

Five conveyer belts for international arrival lounge and three for domestic arrival lounge have been erected to facilitate the passengers. Passenger lounges are decorated with truck art works.

In its earlier plan, the airport was to have nine bays for parking of aircraft but later the number was increased to 15. The airport also has the provision of extension, if required.