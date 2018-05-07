New Islamabad airport leaving lasting impression on passengers

The avant-garde facilities within a uniquely rich botanical environment at the new Islamabad International Airport (IIA) are leaving lasting impression on passengers, particularly those who were accustomed to take off or land at the old Benazir Bhutto International Airport.

At a time when airports around the world are providing easy, fast and hassle-free passenger navigation, this advanced airport driven by the objectives of operational efficiency and passenger well-being has started to bring an unprecedented level of passenger satisfaction right from the outset.

Many believe that with the ultramodern facilities and state-of-the-art technologies, the airport is comparable to any top-class international airport and set to join the world best airfields.

“This airport is absolutely stunning. It’s so scenic. We are travelling to London. It’s really exciting. People are very welcoming and the facilities are remarkable,” a Pakistan-origin British lady said while offering her and her family’s passports to the official of an airline at check-in before boarding the plane.

“This airport is a landmark achievement. It is a sign of progress in Pakistan. One gets great satisfaction after watching this airport. I’ve widely traveled around the world and whenever, I would see a top-class airport, I wished to have such in Pakistan. Finally, we have this beautiful airport. To be very honest we are really happy,” her husband Brigadier (R) Muhammad Yousaf remarked.

“We are really satisfied. The information booth is fully staffed, security guards (Airport Security Force personnel) are active at their positions, cleaners are busy scrubbing the beautiful floor and there is a large choice of products at the shops here. This airport is fully in service,” Nauman Khan said who was leaving for Bahrain.

“Really happy to see this airport. It’s marvelous. I am enjoying the remarkable facilities here,” Abdul Chughtai said, who was departing for Canada.

“I live in a big city in Canada. I keep on travelling frequently in different cities and have seen many airports. I tell you this airport is comparable to any other airport of the world,” he opined.

However, Chughtai underlined the need to have proper signs along the road to direct the people towards the airport.

“It seems good just like the world’s best airports. The arrangements are excellent and the staff is as cooperative as anywhere else in the world,” Arshad Mehmood said, who was leaving for Abu Dhabi.

“I have been living in the UAE for several years. The facilities here are comparable to the one we find in Abu Dhabi or any other airport. I congratulate all Pakistanis for having such an airport,” he added.

“Everything about this airport seems amazing. Not only it wins you over but it creates a lasting impression on you, prompting you to spend some more time here before you leave,” another Abu Dhabi-bound passenger remarked.

Equipped with cutting-edge technologies and ultramodern facilities for passengers to meet the 21st century challenges, the IIA is also the largest airport of Pakistan. It is capable to serve nine million passengers and 50,000 metric tons cargo every year, while its modular designs enable the expansion to serve up to 25 million passengers every year by 2025.—APP

Related