From its very inception starting with choice of site for new Islamabad Airport in 2007 made during tenure of Musharraf and Shaukat Aziz, ignoring soil survey report, and awarding it to two specific contractors without evaluating competence of regulator namely CAA to monitor and supervise project, this was doomed to be semi-functional. After one of original contractors withdrew, replacing it with a firm that lacked expertise in construction of commercial airport, there have been numerous delays and rise in cost with no obvious penalty to contractors. It was CAA Pakistan and relevant ministry that were responsible for approving design and choice of contractors.

The new Islamabad Airport was designed for two parallel runways, capable of simultaneous departures and arrivals to meet expected growth requirements especially after opening of airspace by former Soviet Union, which places Islamabad on path of busy air routes used by airlines from SE Asia, Far East etc on their flights to Europe and beyond. The mandatory separation of 1000 meters between two parallel runways for use by commercial civil aviation was reduced to 225 meters, which perhaps be sufficient for military operation but unsafe to meet regulatory requirements for commercial airports. Over Rs 30 Billion has gone down the drain. As usual two junior engineers were made a scapegoat instead of those who approved design.

Commercial aviation is a specialized field which is subjected to regulatory control of the state of registration and every other country where aircraft flies over or lands, unlike military aviation which works under command and control structure. Failure of Shaheen Airline, a project of Shaheen Foundation proves lack of commercial aviation operational capability of those who were at the helm.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

