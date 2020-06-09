New investment vital for dwindling economy: Aslam

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Aslam Iqbal has said that it is need of the hour to bring new investment in order to support dwindling economy of the country being adversely affected due to coronavirus.

He said this while meeting with PIEDMC Chairman Syed Nabeel Hashmi at PBIT Office in which matters pertaining to promoting investment in the province, colonization of industrial estates and development affairs of industrial zones came under discussion.

Aslam Iqbal remarked that economic activities will have to be escalated in order to expedite the industrial process and further directed to accelerate development work in the industrial zones.

He underscored that with the colonization of industrial estates, economic progress targets can be achieved and poverty is likely to increase owing to affected economy and corona pandemic.

The minister maintained that government has opened industries in a phased manner so as to continue economic activities. Aslam Iqbal directed concerned officers to speed up the process of setting up new industrial units in the industrial centres.

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Aslam Iqbal further directed the PIEDMC to work in a proactive manner and should also ensure provision of excellent facilities to the investors.