A representative delegation of Chamber of Commerce & Industry Vehari called on Minister for Trade & Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal at the Committee Room of Punjab Assembly here today and discussed various matters including new industrial policy, establishment of special economic zones and Vehari Industrial Estate. Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi was also present in the meeting.

Talking on the occasion, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that strengthening of economy through the promotion of trade and investment activities is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and industrial sector is being developed on modern lines in the province.

