New hospitals being built in Punjab: Shahbaz

DHQ hospitals being provided CT scan machines; 40 hospitals modernized; Mobile health units giving best health facilities in remote areas

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that new hospitals were being established across the province where latest facilities are provided and besides installation of CT Scan machines in all the DHQ hospitals, hepatitis filter clinics have been set up in every district. Now the patients will not have to go to big cities for CT Scan or MRI as these facilities will be available in their areas.

Shahbaz Sharif said this while inaugurating the extension project of THQ Hospital Raiwind. This project has been completed through public-private partnership, the number of beds has been increased from 60 to 100.

The Chief Minister said that Orthopedic and Gyne Wards have been established along with provision of state-of-the-art operation theater and latest machinery for providing quality medical facilities to the locals as well as the patients coming from adjoining areas and the hospital shall work as a messiah for the ailing humanity.

“We have totally changed the outdated system and nobody will ever dare to say this to the patients that CT Scan machine is out of order or his duty time is over. The company which has set up the CT Scan machine shall also be responsible for its working round the clock,” he said.

He said, now, no one will economically deceive the needy patients as it is a big cruelty that the patient which is in dire need of tests and the CT Scan machine operator of a public sector hospital makes lame excuses. Now it will not happen as we have done away with this archaic system.”

The Chief Minister said that now the people would be given proper treatment in hospitals and there would be no strikes as billions of rupees were being spent on the provision of quality medicines. It was my desire that same medicines should be given to the patients in public sector hospitals which will be used by me in case of any ailment.

He said that mobile health units are providing best healthcare facilities in remote areas. Keeping in view their efficacy, 25 mobile health units have also been imported. Some of them have reached here which would be sent to remote areas. Similarly, 40 hospitals have been modernized in different districts of the province and high-quality facilities are being provided to the patients. This is the revolution we have brought in the health sector, he added.

Talking about people staging sits-in he questioned, “What you have done in the KP during the last four-and-a-half years as you have only lied, took u-turns and deceived the people.

He said, “You have been deceiving the nation by continuously speaking lies during the last more than four years and it was you who made an accusation of spending an amount of 70 billion rupees on Lahore Metro Bus but you could not prove it till today. I have been continuously crying that only 30 billion rupees have been spent on it.”

He said, “If we succeed in the KP in the elections of 2018 then I promise that Peshawar Metro Bus project will be operationalized within a year.” Shabaz Sharif said, “This nation wants health, education and transport facilities but you are giving falsehood, anarchy and chaos to it. If the masses give an opportunity of serving to them again, then Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and other cities will be totally transformed.

He said that first phase of PKLI has been inaugurated and the credit goes to its management. Multan Kidney Center, hospital in Raiwind and five other hospitals of Lahore along with Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital of Muzaffargarh have been handed over to the Indus Trust which has been managing them in the best of manner. The head of this trust Dr. Abdul Bari is a saint-like personality and his team is serving the patients honestly and without any lust.-

The Chief Minister took a round of the hospital after the inauguration and inquired the patients about the medical facilities provided to them. He also talked with the doctors and other staff and expressed the satisfaction that all the staff is diligently serving the patients.

He presided over the meeting in the committee room and directed that a number of counters for the outdoor patients should be increased so that they may not have to wait.