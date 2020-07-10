New hospital to help Pakistan fight against Covid-19: China

Observer Report

Beijing

China on Friday reiterated a continued support to Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic and said the newly inaugurated Isolation Hospital and Infections Treatment Center (IHITC) would enhance the country’s capability to combat the coronavirus and other infectious diseases.

“China will not forget the valuable support Pakistan offered at our most difficult time. We will continue to support Pakistan’s fight to the best of our capability,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing in a response to a question regarding completion and inauguration of IHITC in Islamabad.

The 250-bed hospital having five different wards and maximum facilities to diagnose and treat infectious disease was built in 40 days in the capital city with cooperation of China.

Zhao said that helping Pakistan to build an isolation hospital for COVID-19 patients is an important consensus reached between the two leaders during President Dr. Arif Alvi’s visit to China in March this year.“With the joint efforts of the two countries, the hospital was recently completed and inaugurated on July 9,” he said.