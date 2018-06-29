New history of rigging is being written: Nawaz Sharif

LONDON : Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said that a new history of rigging is being written in the country but whatever is going to happen on July 25 is writing on the wall.

Talking to media outside Harley Street Clinic in London on Thursday, he said that the verdicts in cases of same nature against them and their opponents is different.

Only the PML-N is the target at the moment, he said and added the record of last couple of months can be checked.

“Only I and my companions are the target,” he added.

The former premier said that a new history of rigging is being written in the country and if this isn’t stopped, the consequences would be horrible.

Commenting about PML-N leader Qamarul Islam’s arrest, he directed the entire party to support the son and daughter of the party leader.

Earlier, the PML-N head had termed the arrest of party leader and candidate for NA-59 in upcoming general election against former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar as regrettable, adding that information was being gathered in this regard.

Previously, the anti-graft agency had apprehended PML-N leader and candidate against estranged PML-N leader and former interior minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan from NA-59 Engineer Qamrulul Islam.

Besides Qamarul Islam, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Waseem Ajmal has also been arrested who was appointed illegally.

According to NAB, the PML-N leader had awarded contract of 84 water treatment plants unlawfully and water plants in four Tehsils mentioned costly in bidding papers based on dishonesty.

According to NAB, the accused had awarded contract to SB Pumps Company and KSB Pumps Company on high rates, and got contract of 102 water plants contract approved from board of directors.