New Hajj Policy announcement likely this week

Islamabad

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has almost finalised preparations to announce new Hajj policy 2018 during the current week subject to the approval of the federal cabinet. According to official sources, the ministry would start receiving the applications for Government Hajj Scheme from mid January next year.

The successful intending pilgrims would be selected through balloting in last week of January. Pakistan’s total Hajj quota is 179,210 and sixty percent of total allocated Hujjaj would perform the sacred religious ceremony through Government Hajj Scheme while the 40 percent would perform the religious ceremony through Private Hajj Scheme, the sources said. The Government Scheme Hajj applicants of over 75 years of age, those applicants who remained unsuccessful.—APP