New GBLA building to be inaugurated soon: CM

GILGIT : Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman has said that new building of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) will be inaugurated soon.

This was stated the Chief Minister GB while talking to Minister for Works Dr Iqbal, Law Minister Aurangzeb Khan, Dy Speaker Jafarullah Khan who called on him in Gilgit on Sunday.

Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman said that the new state of the art GBLA building has been completed that will provide all facilities to the members and media men as well.

He said the bill for regularization of contractual service of Doctors would be tabled in upcoming session of GB Assembly for approval.

