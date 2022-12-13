New gas management plan for Sindh

A new gas management plan worsens the situation for the consumers in Sindh, especially Karachi, who have been bearing hours-long load-shedding of gas or weak pressure. According to the new plan, gas will be available for only eight hours a day during “meal timing”.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Sunday announced that per the Prime Minister’s directives, it was “ensuring gas supply to its customers during meal hours”.

As per the Prime Minister's directives, SSGC is ensuring gas supply to its customers during meal hours as per the given schedule. pic.twitter.com/02qrmsWt4T — SSGC Official (@SSGC_Official) December 11, 2022

The schedule mentioned that gas will be available for eight hours in a day — morning, afternoon, and evening — during “meal timing”. The SSGC would ensure the supply of gas to consumers from 6 am to 9 am, from 12 pm to 2 pm, and from 6 pm to 9 pm.

The SSGC further said: “Adhering to the directives of the prime minister, SSGC shall facilitate its domestic consumers, who are placed on top priority by the government of Pakistan, by ensuring the availability of gas supplies during meal timing, thrice a day.”

However, it is still to be seen what plan the SSGC would adopt for the remaining sixteen hours of the day. The new gas schedule has given rise to speculations that people would continue to face load-shedding in most parts of the day.