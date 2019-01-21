New finance bill envisages complete plan for rest of year

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

The upcoming finance bill, as many dub it ‘mini budget’ of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has a number of business and investment-friendly incentives and will boost country’s economy in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A high-level meeting in this regard held with Finance Minister Asad Umar in chair and discussed in detail the broader contours of upcoming Economic Reform Bill and deliberated to prepare an effective communication strategy to project the bill as business friendly and pro-people.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Affairs Iftikhar Durrani, Spokesperson to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan and Secretary Information and Broadcasting was also present in the meeting.

The finance minister said the upcoming bill should be portrayed as new economic reform package which would envisage a guideline for the PTI government’s comprehensive economic plan for the rest of the tenure.

The Finance Minister gave an overview of the state of economy and also briefed the meeting about the status of approaching IMF for the bailout package.

It was further proposed in the meeting that a comparative analysis of the state of economic situation particularly during first five months of PTI Government with those of previous regimes of PPP and PML-N may also be made to apprise the people about the steps taken by the current dispensation to bring reforms for revival of the national economy.

With a view to boosting agricultural sector, the meeting decided to include various incentives for the farmers in upcoming Finance Bill.

It was proposed that Federal Finance Minister might convene a meeting of Provincial Finance Ministers of KPK and Punjab to finalize the strategy with regard to the provision of relief and incentives to the farmers.

Finance Minister agreed to the proposal of creating MP scale posts for appointing specialists/technical persons as Spokespersons in important Ministries.

