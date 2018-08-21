New Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first Federal Cabinet took oath at a ceremony held at the President’s House in Islamabad on Monday. It is quite appreciable that the size of the new Federal Cabinet is commendably on the lower side as it consists of 21 Ministers and Advisors with number of portfolios being retained by the PM with himself at least for the time being.

Prior to his being elected and taken oath as 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan had indicated that his Cabinet will be between 20 to 30 members. As such there is room for induction of at least a couple of more Ministers as the work gets underway at the national level by the PTI and allies in the right earnest.

The number of new Federal Cabinet compares quite favourably and appreciably with the largest ever federal cabinet of 60 ministers and advisors of the previous Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who had stepped down on May 31, 2013 on completion of PML(N) constitutional five-year tenure. The former PM had even inducted a Federal Minister in his already the largest cabinet just a week or so prior to his stepping down.

Hopefully, the new Prime Minister and his new Federal Cabinet comprising old and new faces will get down to their work in the right earnest without wasting any time in formalities and try their level best to come up to the very huge expectations and hopes which not only PTI supporters but also others have pinned on them. Good luck and best wishes to the PM and his Cabinet with all the prays for their success and deliverance.

M.Z.RIFAT

Lahore

